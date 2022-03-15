Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Videos of Her 'Comedian' Son

Talk about cuteness overload! Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Tuesday to share some adorable videos of her son, who she calls "Papa Bear," playing a little game of peek-a-boo with his mom.

In the cute clips, the little one is sitting in a stroller when Minaj attempts to get his attention.

"I see you. I see you," the 39-year-old rapper coos.

At first it seems like Papa, who is wearing a little red beanie on his head, is ignoring his mother, but before long he holds up a blanket in front of his face and brings it down when Minaj says "peek-a-boo."

The adorable back-and-forth continues as Minaj points the camera to her husband, Kenneth Petty, who can't help but point out the resemblance between Papa and the rapper, whose real name is Onika Maraj.

"Aye," the one-year-old mumbles, while looking at his dad.

"He's saying what you doing," Minaj tells her husband, who is standing on a set of rocks, some feet away from the pair.

"I'm coming down right now, looking like Onika. You see that right there, you look just like your mother right there, boy. Just like your mom. With that hat like that," Petty says.

In a third video shared in the slideshow, Minaj shares a frustrated moment Papa appears to be having as he hits and gets frustrated with his walker.

Minaj asks him why he's getting upset, to which the toddler adorably takes as his cue to walk away.

"Every day papa 🧸 makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying 'I see you' and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me. 🙈🤫👀," Minaj wrote in the caption that accompanied the sweet snaps. "At first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa 😘."

Minaj, who welcomed Papa with Petty in Sept. 2020, spoke about motherhood last month, during a visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden, and shared how fortunate she feels to be a mom to her little guy.

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe, makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person," Minaj said of how she's changed since becoming a mom. "Not that you forgive people and you want everybody around you, because I've forgiven people recently and not necessarily wanted them in my space. But just have peace, move on, God bless you."

"Papa" helps remind The Pinkprint rapper of just how blessed she is.

"When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I'm so blessed. We are so blessed, y'all. Because I realize so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child, not everybody gets that blessing," she explained. "So when you have a little baby, you're reminded every day, 'Oh my God, thank you God, thank you for this gift.'"

If the videos aren't indication enough, it seems Papa shares some of his mom's signature sass, too.

"He's just walking around telling everybody, grown adults, 'What you doing?'" Minaj quipped. "Like, if I'm feeding him his food and I take a little bit too long with the next spoon, he's like, 'What you doing?' I'm like, 'What are you doing? I'm feeding you!'"

When asked to describe the "vibe" of her house, she joked, "Papa Bear mania, Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody's nerves, all day, all night, doesn't let us sleep, and just walks around bossing us around all day. That's the vibe of my house."

See more on Minaj as a mom in the clip below.