Nicki Minaj Posts Precious Voice Message Featuring Her 2-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj is sharing her baby boy's sweet voice with the world. The 37-year-old rapper recently took to Twitter to share a voice memo featuring the 2-month-old son she shares with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

In the voice recording, Minaj encourages her newborn to "say hi to the Barbz," her fans' moniker.

"Say hi," Minaj instructs. "Whatcha doin'? Say somethin'!"

At Minaj's encouragement, the baby boy coos, causing his proud mom to gush over him.

"Aw you said hi to the Barbz," she exclaims. "Good boy. Good boy!"

ET confirmed that Minaj welcomed her first child back in September. Two weeks later, the rapper posted about her baby boy for the first time. Just days after that, Minaj gave fans their first peek at her son by sharing a photo of his foot.

Minaj has since revealed that she's raising her son without a nanny.

