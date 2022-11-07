Nicki Minaj Is Bombarded by Fans in England, Pleads With Them to 'Get Into a Contained Space'

Excitement turned into chaos on Monday in Camden, England, after fans swarmed Nicki Minaj's chauffeur-driven vehicle as it drove through the city.

After performing to a screaming crowd at the Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park over the weekend, Minaj decided to make an impromptu appearance in Camden at Cafe KOKO.

However, when Minaj appeared at the location -- significantly later than she'd announced on Sunday -- she was forced to barricade herself inside the car, after briefly sticking her head out of the sunroof to wave to the crowd of swarming fans.

Minaj actually took to Twitter to warn those around the car that if they didn't back off and conduct themselves in an orderly manner, the Metropolitan Police wouldn't allow the event to go on as planned.

"Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽" she pleaded on Twitter.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

As the situation escalated and fans refused to step back out of the streets and away from the vehicles, more and more police arrived to secure the scene and attempt to maintain order.

The police presence was noticed quickly by many in the crowd who were snapping photos of the bedlam.

there are now multiple policeman & police vans at the scene where nicki is supposed to be… pic.twitter.com/JzSL7kvMaP — NlC0 (@ONlKASPRINT) July 11, 2022

Before the event, Minaj had attempted to enter the location while flanked by private security and police officers. However, her efforts to get into the venue undetected were thwarted when fans quickly saw her, and began screaming and crowding her.

One fan filmed herself getting close to Minaj, who can be seen sternly demanding for the fan to "back up" before pushing the fan away, out of her personal space. The fan shared the interaction to TikTok, writing, "My fave literally touched me 😂😍"

Police and security then rushed her to her waiting black van, where the flock of fans then followed.

As Minaj's vehicle drove away from the event, others near the location captured video of the mayhem as fans ran after the van in droves.

Eventually, Minaj and the event's organizers decided to cancel the event altogether, out of a concern for the artist's safety.

Police at the event location were tasked with letting the disappointed crowd know that the singer had left and that the event was not going to happen.

🚨| UPDATE: The Uk police announced that @NICKIMINAJ will no longer be arriving back to the event! pic.twitter.com/UpJG4IIUWk — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinajj) July 11, 2022

"Regardless of what Ms. Minaj is tweeting, she's not here, she has driven past, she has gone," a Metropolitan Police officer was filmed telling a crowd to a chorus of boos and jeers. "Regardless of what she is saying, that is a fact."

Minaj has yet to address the event cancellation on social media.