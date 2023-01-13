Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one.

"We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said. "She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best."

Jonas and Chopra announced Malti's birth via surrogate in January 2022. It wasn't until five months later that the couple revealed that Malti spent more than 100 days in the hospital following her birth.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Jonas wrote on Instagram. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," he added. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Later that month, a source told ET that, after their "rollercoaster" experience, Jonas and Chopra were "thrilled" to have their daughter home after all those days in the NICU.

"The best part is the family is in the comfort of their own home and can start making new memories with their daughter, outside of the hospital," the source said. "This situation has made the couple stronger than ever and having their daughter makes them feel complete."

Then, in June, Jonas opened up about why and Chopra went public with Malti's hospitalization.

"I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital," he told People. "It's eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it's something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone. [I'm] grateful to have a teammate in Pri, who was a rock the whole time and continues to be."

The next month, Jonas gushed about fatherhood being "life-changing" in an interview with ET.

"[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy," he said. "All is good."