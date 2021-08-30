Nick Jonas Jokingly Takes a Knife and Fork to Wife Priyanka Chopra's Butt: 'Perfect Sunday'

Nick Jonas seemed pretty hungry this weekend. The 28-year-old musician had some fun with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while sitting out in the sun.

Priyanka, 39, shared a selfie to her account, lying on her stomach in a black-and-red bikini while her husband jokingly took a knife and fork to her backside.

"Snack 🍴❤️," she captioned the cute pic.

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Perfect Sunday."

Priyanka also shared a solo selfie of her bikini body, captioning it, "Sundays like this tho… ❤️"

"Yummy," Nick commented on the post.

It seems the couple is getting in some quality time together as Nick is touring the country with the Jonas Brothers on their Remember This Tour. The tour kicked off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.