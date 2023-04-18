Nick Jonas Has the Perfect Song for Priyanka Chopra's 'Red Dress' at 'Citadel' Premiere

It's easy to see why Nick Jonas was burnin' up with passion after watching Priyanka Chopra Jonas wear an elegant dress at the Citadel premiere in London -- and the singer had the perfect song to commemorate the occasion.

The Jonas Brothers crooner posted a TikTok video on Tuesday showing Priyanka posing for photographers in different settings for the Prime Video series' U.K. premiere. Nick snuck in a quick selfie video in which he raises his eyebrows in approval, as his wife poses to the delight of a throng of photographers.

The video's aptly set to the Jonas Brothers' 2008 track, "Burnin' Up," in which Nick famously sings about a "red dress."

Getty

Getty

ET's Ash Crossan was on the carpet at the London premiere, and she chatted with Priyanka about her husband's on-point chic style that was very appropriate when it came to the classy spy thriller's star-studded screening.

"He got he got the memo," Priyanka quipped about her handsome husband. The actress also praised him for his support of her new show.

"He's seen multiple versions of it, but sweetly he's going to watch it again," she shared with a smile.

Back in April 2021, Nick opened up about that particular red dress lyric during a Reddit AMA session, after a fan asked, "I see a couple tweets a year about your infamous 'RED DREeEeSS' on Burnin Up. Did you have any idea recording that line that it would have the impact it did?"

Nick responded, "I knew something felt good inside my soul when I recorded that line, but I couldn't have anticipated that it would affect people the way it has in the past 13 years. Can't wait to get back on stage and hear the crowd sing it back to me sometime soon in the future."

Fans naturally geeked out at Nick choosing "Burnin' Up" as the soundtrack to his TikTok video. One fan commented in the post, "Nick won the internet today 🥇." Another fan added, "I mean I would scream Red Dress if I saw her in that too Nick 🔥."

Priyanka stars in the spy series, which premieres Friday, April 28 on Prime Video with the first two episodes. The global thriller will subsequently drop new episodes weekly through Friday, May 26.