Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Attends 'First Soundcheck' Ahead of Jonas Brothers' London Show

Nick Jonas gave his daughter, Malti, a cool new experience.

The 30-year-old dad, along with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, performed at the renowned Royal Albert Hall in London over the weekend and the Jealous singer brought his daughter to soundcheck.

This was the first time that Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter attended one of the Jonas Brothers' concerts.

Nick shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram, writing, "Her first soundcheck," with a red heart emoji. In the adorable photo, Nick is holding a mic and his daughter, who wears noise-canceling headphones.

As soon as Nick posted the photo online, friends and fans of the singer flocked to the comment section to praise the cute father-daughter duo, including actress Huma Qureshi, who wrote, "Aww."

Earlier this month, Priyanka, 40, shared a look inside her daughter's first trip to her home country of India.

The colorful photos showed the 1-year-old receiving blessings while being held by her mom at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Priyanka also received blessings of her own and showed off a table of offerings inside the ornate, golden temple.

"MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings 🙏🏽❤️ #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya," the new mom captioned the sweet shots.

"I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick at that time 'cause I was like, 'I don't know if he wants kids at 25,' at that time," Priyanka said. "But I've always wanted kids. I love kids."

The pair would go on to welcome Malti in 2022 via surrogate after freezing Priyanka's eggs, something she encourages women to do if they can.

"I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve," she said. "I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that. That's anxiety-inducing. I was 35, and my mom's an OBGYN who's like, '36, just do it.'"

The 40-year-old actress added, "I tell everyone to [freeze their eggs]. My mom had said [to do it as many times as you need] to me, and I did do it for myself as well."

As for life with their now 13-month-old daughter, Priyanka called it insane to see the little one growing right before her very eyes.

"It's insane just seeing her personality every day, seeing her change every day," she gushed.