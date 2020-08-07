Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Campaign Raises Almost $1 Million Following His Death From COVID-19 Complications

Originally set up in April, as Cordero was in a medically induced coma battling complications stemming from COVID-19, the GoFundMe campaign originally had a goal of $400,000. Following his death, donations have increased exponentially, as have messages of condolences and support from fans who have given to the cause.

To date, the campaign has raised just over $976,000, with over 18,000 individual donors.

The page was set up by family friend Erin Silver and three others on behalf of Kloots and Cordero, and an update posted on Sunday explained, "We are heartbroken to update this account to a memorial."

The page also included Kloots' heartbreaking tribute to her husband, which she shared to Instagram shortly after he died.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots wrote. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband," Kloots' message continued. "Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

A friend of Kloots, Chandra Shaw, addressed the need for the GoFundMe in the light of the "mounting and daily insane medical bills" accrued throughout Cordero's health battle.

"Nick’s stay was almost 100 days in the ICU with many uncovered procedures," Shaw wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram. "@amandakloots would never ask herself. She’s a mom who’s protected her 1 year old through all of this with innocence and love. She’s showed people around the world what strength and positivity truly mean. Another man’s COVID bills were over $1m for just 30 days, and many of Nick’s treatments weren’t covered."

Kloots showed her appreciation for Shaw's message, responding in the comments, "Love you very much."

Kloots also shared a tribute post on Tuesday, which included a video of Cordero talking about a song her wrote called "Live Your Life," as well as an artwork featuring the song's lyrics that was sent to Kloots by a fan.

"He said it best, live your life to the fullest!" she captioned the post. "I received this gorgeous work of art yesterday from @romijillart that is the lyrics to Nicks song. I can’t wait to hang it in our new home as a daily reminder of not only Nick but this message. Live your life to the fullest."

"I would have never thought this would happen to him, to us," she continued. "Hug your loved ones. Make every day count. Please be safe and take this time in our world seriously. 🤍"

Kloots had been sharing updates on Cordero's health with her followers throughout his hospitalization, which began back in March when he was first diagnosed with COVID-19. Cordero fought the disease and resulting complications for 95 days in the ICU, during which he had multiple procedures, had his leg amputated, lost 65 pounds, and was on a ventilator.

Kloots and the couple's son -- who turned 1 last month -- had been by his side throughout his battle.