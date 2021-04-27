Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Share First Photo of Their Baby Girl

She's here! Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have shared the first photo of their baby girl.

The couple shared a shot of Kitt in a wheelchair cradling her little one while proud dad Carter stands behind them grinning. In the photo the pair are at the Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Clark County, Nevada.

"I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at ⁦@southernhillshospitallv⁩ NICU for taking such good care of our baby," Carter captioned the pic. "We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us 🙏🏻 @laurenkittcarter and baby are home and doing well ❤️⁦"

They shared that they'd welcomed a little girl with Us Weekly.

The couple welcomed their daughter last week, but due to "minor complications" were forced to stay in the hospital for several days. They have not shared their baby girl's name yet or details on what the complications surrounding their child's birth were, apart from mentioning she had a stint in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

On Monday, Carter shared that the family was finally "home safe and sound" after almost a week in the hospital.

Carter and Kitt are also parents to 5-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse.