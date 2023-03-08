Nick Cannon's 'Who's Having My Baby' Is Actually Part of a Prank Show With Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon's new prank show hasn't aired yet and already it's pulled off its first prank. In what was billed as the "mother of all game shows" -- where he was supposedly set to pick a contestant to have his next baby -- it has now come to light he's actually teamed up with Kevin Hart for a new show dubbed Celebrity Prank Wars.

The new series on E! is set to premiere on April 6, and it's being billed (for real, this time) as Cannon and Hart (as co-hosts) taking "their famous friendly feud to the next level with E!'s hilarious new competition series." According to a news release, "each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other."

Cannon and Hart will choose one winner of the so-called prank war where celebrities will try to "up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next -- all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!"

Some celebrity participants will include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

Cannon on Tuesday dropped a trailer dubbed "Who's Having My Baby?" which the comedian and host said "was definitely a prank y'all, but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show!"

In the trailer of the prank, Hart turns to Cannon and tells him, "You're gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby." Several women appear in the teaser clip, in which Cannon jokes about his selection process when he says, "Eeny, meeny, miny, [moe]."