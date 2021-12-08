Nick Cannon Shares New Photo From Final Beach Day With Late Son Zen

Nick Cannon is sharing a photo of his late son. On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous talk show, the 41-year-old host showed viewers a photo he took of his late son, Zen, and the baby's mother, Alyssa Scott, on Sunday, prior to the 5-month-old's death from brain cancer and a subsequent tumor.

In the pic, Scott cradles Zen and looks down at him lovingly while standing on the beach. Cannon previously opened up about his beach trip with Zen, saying, "I woke up on Sunday and was like, 'I feel like I want to go to the water.' We got a chance to go to the ocean."

Of the photo of Zen and Scott, Cannon said, "It's a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott. It's a real moment."

Cannon continued by praising Scott for "the strength" she's shown amid the devastating time.

"I apologize for so many things, but I just know if there's any weight or anything that I caused, I'm not going to get everything right. This process is difficult for the both of us, but I just thank you for being that strength and being that rock," he said. "... Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family. Love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child, or had to deal with a child with special needs... Mothers are superheroes at every aspect."

He ended the segment by telling the audience that Scott "is doing well," before asking them to "continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family."

"We're gonna get through it," he said.

Earlier in the episode, Cannon thanked fans for their support, one day after he shared the news of his son's death.

"I never want to exploit this. I kept it private for so long, since I found out about Zen's diagnosis [out of] respect to his mother, Alyssa, everyone in our family," he said. "So yesterday, the onslaught of really love, and care, it's brand-new to me, so I'm dealing with it. So thank you."

While Cannon admitted that he's "not fine," he told his audience, "you guys are making me feel better."

Cannon previously shared that Zen was diagnosed hydrocephalus, which Mayo Clinic describes as "the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain... [which] increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain."

Zen underwent brain surgery and had a shunt inserted to drain the fluid, but things soon took a turn for the worse on Thanksgiving, when "the tumor began to grow a lot faster."

On Wednesday, a source told ET that Cannon is focused on supporting Scott amid this challenging time.

"His friends are rallying around him and just want to be there for him because they know this type of pain will impact him for the rest of his life," the source said. "Those closest to him are reaching out to offer their help and give him their condolences. Nick appreciates the support but at the moment he just wants to be there for Zen's mother."

"Nick's entire life has become only family and work," the source continued. "He wants nothing more than to honor the time he had with Zen and to focus on being there for Alyssa. He feels lucky to have had the little time he did with his son, but even more so a sense of relief Zen is in peace. Nick is incredibly spiritual and that has helped to guide him through this but he knows the true healing will take time."