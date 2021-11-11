Nick Cannon Gives Update on His Celibacy, Reveals Biggest Insecurity About Being a Father of 7 (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is getting real about love! The talk show host and Masked Singer emcee is opening up about fatherhood, celibacy and his romantic future.

Cannon joined Nischelle Turner as a special guest host on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, and he addressed his recent comments during an episode of his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, when he played a game of "Plead the Fifth" with guest Andy Cohen.

During the game, Cannon joked that his "favorite baby mama is the next one," and the answer lit the internet on fire.

"Everyone knows I'm crazy, everyone knows I say things that will get me in trouble," Cannon told Turner on Thursday. "At this point, if you’re in my life and don't know that every day I'm going to say something out of pocket, you really don't know me."

Cannon explained that he was just trying to be funny, and said, "The whole point of the game is not to plead the fifth and say something that makes people go, 'Wait, what?' And I play the game very well."

Cannon and rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon admitted recently that he's decided to be celibate, for a time, and revealed that he's "actually been doing really well" at maintaining it.

"I've done this practice before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion. I'm not addicted to certain things. Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process," Cannon said, adding that the biggest motivation for celibacy is to make sure he's "taking time focusing on work, focusing on my children."

In fact, Cannon said that one of his "biggest insecurities and biggest fears" about being a father of seven kids is that he is "giving too much energy elsewhere and not to my children."

"So when I can kind of cut out a certain aspect of my lifestyle and focus on children and work it makes it a lot easier," he added.

That being said, he's not opposed to the possibility of having more children in the future.

"I'm not mad at kids," Cannon said. "This is always a difficult question...and this is probably the issue of like when you're in an unorthodox situation. Unlike being in a marriage [where] it's really controlled and you can really understand like, 'Alright, we got about this amount of time and we gonna have kids up to this point.' So you can kinda monitor it."

"But when you're a single individual, I don't know if I'll fall in love in five years. I don't know if I'll fall in love tomorrow," he continued. "I don't know what life brings so for me to be like, 'No I'm done!' And then, you know, I'm walking down the aisle in 2025. You never know."

"I'm a hopeless romantic, I love companionship," he added.

"I love them both," Cannon said. "'I'm not mad! I mean obviously, who am I to judge when it comes about couples and who's dating who?"

"I've known them all before the fame before both of them were famous. I know their spirits, I know they're great people," he said. "Great people gravitate towards each other."

In response to critics who say the pairing doesn't seem to quite fit, Cannon quipped, "People can't see none of my pairings either!"

"Sometimes, you have opposites attract, and sometimes you have synergies that people may not know about," he said. "But also, you have a charismatic individual like a Pete Davidson who can make people laugh at the drop of a hat -- like everybody loves to feel good, everybody loves to laugh, who doesn't want to be around a person like that?"

"People want to feel good, people want to be comfortable and when you can ease the room with your charm and your wit, why not?" he added.

Fans can hear more from the charismatic host on his daytime series The Nick Cannon Show, which airs weekdays. Chere here for local listings.