Nick Cannon and Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

Nick Cannon is a dad again!

The Masked Singer host and his girlfriend, Brittany Bell, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. The former Miss Arizona U.S.A. announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Friday, also sharing the first family photo.

"The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! 👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas," the mom-of-two wrote alongside the slideshow. "So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD ♥️."

Jordan Sparks congratulated the couple, writing, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! The best gift EVER!! ♥️."

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko, also added, "Amazing! love y’all. Merry Christmas 🎁 ♥️."

The couple also share 3-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also father to 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Just before giving birth, Bell posted sweet photos of herself with Cannon and their son.

"I share what I love ♥️ The love of our family is powerful! Can’t wait to share whether we have a girl or a boy," she wrote.

Bell revealed in June that she was pregnant with her second child. At the time she posted a photo of Golden wearing a cape that read "big brother."

See more in the video below.