'Next in Fashion' Trailer: Gigi Hadid Is Joined by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Next in Fashion is back, and bigger than ever. The Netflix reality competition returns with Tan France and Gigi Hadid, who takes over for season 1's co-host Alexa Chung, for an all-new, star-studded season 2. In addition to exclusively debuting the first, full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, ET also can reveal the roster of judges, who represent some of the biggest and boldest names in the industry.

Or as Hadid puts it, "Fashion royalty."

Netflix

Netflix

And there's no question they'll provide all the expertise and feedback to the designers each week, while France and Hadid help mentor the contestants to the finish line.

This year's selection of up-and-coming designers include Amari Carter, Bao Tranchi, Courtney Smith, Danny Godoy, Deontre Hancock, Desyrée Nicole, Eliana Batsakis, James Ford, Megan O’Cain, Nigel Xavier, Qaysean Williams and Usama Ishtay. They are all vying for the $200,000 cash prize, a launch of their collection on Rent the Runway and "the chance to share their designs with the world."

Netflix

"We're not looking for yesterday's fashion. We're looking for the next in fashion," Hadid clarifies.

But as the trailer shows, not everyone has what it takes to become what's next in fashion. Whereas others clearly are ready to take things to the next level in their career. The question is: Who will be the one to make it all the way?

Next in Fashion season 2 premieres Friday, March 3 on Netflix.