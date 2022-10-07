New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Migos' Quavo and Takeoff paired for their new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, Charlie Puth dropped his new album, CHARLIE, Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright teamed up for "The Loneliest Time," and Ozuna shared his fifth studio album, OzuTochi.

Ed Sheeran also officially announced the North American leg of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” which kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Sheeran will be supported on the tour by Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn.

Plus, new music from WILLOW, Hozier, Maisie Peters, Joshua Bassett, Mickey Guyton and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Only Built For Infinity Links - Quavo & Takeoff

CHARLIE - Charlie Puth

"My Friends" - Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard feat. Lil Durk

- WILLOW

OzuTochi - Ozuna

"Swan Upon Leda" - Hozier

"Not Another Rockstar" - Maisie Peters

"The Loneliest Time" - Carly Rae Jepsen feat. Rufus Wainwright

"Call on Me" - Vianney feat. Ed Sheeran

CHAOS NOW* - Jean Dawson

"You Want It Darker" - Iggy Pop (from Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen)

"would you love me now?" - Joshua Bassett

"How You Love Someone" - Mickey Guyton

"Mad About The Boy" - Adam Lambert

"Those Days" - Nickelback

a study of the human experience volume two - GAYLE

Homosexual - Darren Hayes

"HABIBI (MY LOVE)" - Faouzia

"Ghost of You" - Mimi Webb

"Sleepwalking" - All Time Low

Magic Hour - Surf Curse

"people pleaser" / "sleep at night" - Cat Burns

one - gnash

"SYT" - Jordana

One Bad Night - JAMIE

"IDC" - Jordan Ward feat. Joony

Dark Side of the Rainbow - Mergui

"Can I" - Genevieve Stokes

Rolling Golden Holy - Bonny Light Horseman feat. Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson & Josh Kaufman

The Hurtbook - Alex Vaughn

Utopia - St. Lucia

"stay close" - daine

"Let It Go" - Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum

"Reason For Leaving" - Erin Kinsey

"I Will" - Jordan Harvey

"Killer on the Keys" - Peter Cincotti

"Wawasint8da" - Mali Obomsawin

"Free Leonard Peltier" - Joe Troop feat. Alexis Raeana

