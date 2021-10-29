New Music Releases October 29: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, JAY-Z and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ed Sheeran released his fourth studio album, =, a self-described "coming-of-age" record in which he sings about love, loss and fatherhood. Artists like JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss, Seal and more teamed up to provide the soundtrack to Jaymes Samuel's upcoming all-Black western, The Harder They Fall. And A$AP Rocky officially released his 2011 debut mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, to streaming platforms, including a new track, his first solo single single in two years, "Sandman."
Megan Thee Stallion dropped Something for Thee Hotties, a collection of fan-favorite freestyles and tracks from her archive, Kylie Minogue returned with a new single, teaming up with Jessie Ware on "Kiss of Life," and Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter released her newest song, a heartfelt tribute to love that she says was inspired by her late husband, Robert A. Altman, and her WW84 cameo.
Plus, new music from Alicia Keys, Conan Gray, Macklemore, Lizzy McAlpine and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
= - Ed Sheeran
The Harder They Fall - From the Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists
"Kiss of Life" - Kylie Minogue & Jessie Ware
Something for Thee Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
"Telepath" - Conan Gray
"Best of Me" - Alicia Keys
"Oh Na Na" - Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy
"Next Year" - Macklemore feat. Windser
"Drop Dead" - grandson feat. Kesha & Travis Barker
"doomsday" - Lizzy McAlpine
LIVE.LOVE.A$AP - A$AP Rocky
"Preached" - LIL DUSTY G & Marshmello
"Tell It to My Heart" - MEDUZA feat. Hozier
Ocean to Ocean - Tori Amos
"Everything Changes" - Ross Copperman & Cam
"The Wish Book" - Dolly Parton
"Charmander" - Aminé
"Oxygen" - Beach Bunny
"Family" - David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
"Love Back (Stripped Back)" - Why Don't We
"Doesn't Matter" - BENEE
"I Wish" - Joel Corry feat. Mabel
Moongate - Alina Baraz
"She Knows It" - Maggie Lindemann
"South Dakota" - JORDY
"Look What You’ve Done" - Emeli Sandé
"I Deserve" - Tank
"House Broken" - The Crystal Method feat. Naz Tokio
Nothing Lasts Forever And That's OK - Blanks
"Pages" - SK8 feat. Rook
"Don't Make Sense" - Caspr
"Water" - Okay Cool feat. Jessica Childress
"WEST" - Warren Hue
"BERLIN" - Cody Frost
"All Time Low" - Tor Miller
"Human and Divine" - Lynda Carter
