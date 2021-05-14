New Music Releases May 14: J. Cole, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

J. Cole dropped his long-anticipated sixth studio album, while Nicki Minaj thrilled the Barbz with the streaming release of her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, featuring three brand new tracks.

Olivia Rodrigo shared the third single off her upcoming album, Sour, which drops next week, Katy Perry teamed up with Pikachu (!!!) for her "Electric" track from Pokemon 25: The Album, and Lukas Graham released their heartfelt new single, "Happy for You."

Maren Morris joined rising star Joy Oladokun on her emotional new song, "Bigger Man," T-Pain and Kehlani paired up for a party-ready track, "I Like Dat," and Dustin Lynch recruited Chris Lane for his tipsy summer jam, "Tequila on a Boat."

Plus, St. Vincent followed up 2017's Masseducation with her retro rock new album, Daddy's Home, Tones And I dropped the ghoulishly groovy single "Won't Sleep," and up-and-coming country artist Alana Springsteen shared her love letter to "California."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

The Off-Season - J. Cole

"good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo

Beam Me Up Scotty - Nicki Minaj

"Electric" - Katy Perry

"Bigger Man" - Joy Oladokun feat. Maren Morris

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

"I Like Dat" - T-Pain & Kehlani

"Happy for You" - Lukas Graham

"Tequila on a Boat" - Dustin Lynch feat. Chris Lane

"Won't Sleep" - Tones And I

"California" - Alana Springsteen

