New Music Releases March 25: Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin teamed up for a two-pack of bilingual singles, "Sigue" and "Forever My Love." Summer Walker had Cardi B hop on the extended version of her Still Over It SZA collab, "No Love." And John Legend joined Sebastián Yatra on a new version of his song, "Tacones Rojos."

There were also of plenty of exciting new album releases this week, from Machine Gun Kelly'smainstream sellout, to Maren Morris'Humble Quest, to Latto's 777, to Sofia Carson's self-titled release.

Plus, new tracks from Chance the Rapper, Tate McRae, FINNEAS, mxmtoon, Tai Verdes and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Sigue" / "Forever My Love" - Ed Sheeran & J Balvin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Love [Extended Version]" - Summer Walker feat. SZA & Cardi B

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Child of God" - Chance the Rapper

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"chaotic" - Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

mainstream sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

777 - Latto

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Naked" - FINNEAS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mojando Asientos" - Maluma feat. Feid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

I Know NIGO! - Nigo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra feat. John Legend

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Remix)" - Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Changeup - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In My Head" - 24kGoldn feat. Travis Barker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Talk" - beabadoobee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Highway Boys" - Zach Bryan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

My Chains Are Gone - Reba McEntire

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tiebreaker" - The Head and the Heart

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Tell Me That It's Over - Wallows

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Hotel" - Lykke Li

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Rolex on a Redneck" - Brantley Gilbert & Jason Aldean

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"sad disco" - mxmtoon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Sofia Carson - Sofia Carson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"3 Outfits" - Tai Verdes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Are You Happy Now? - Jensen McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Last Call" - Jamie Miller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Shotgun" - Soccer Mommy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"lonely" - Mark Tuan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To The Moon (Gunna Remix)" - Jnr Choi feat. Gunna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Refugio" - Evaluna Montaner

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"evergone" - Christina Perri

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Fever Dream - Cannons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Up There Down Here" - Jake Owen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Better Version" - Sabrina Claudio

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Still Love You" - BANKS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Sulking Poet" - Blossoms

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Can’t Stop This Party" - Seori

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"21" - Jack West

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

52 | ATL x BNA - Kristian Bush

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Into Someone" - Hodgy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

40 East - Erin Kinsey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tell Me Twice" - Chayce Beckham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Out to Pasture" / "Misery" - Good Morning

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Planes Don't Fly" - Will Jay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Everyone's an Outlaw" - Bryan Martin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Easy Target" - Jamie Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bob Holiday" - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mine" - David Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Extra Agenda" - Claudia Valentina

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dance Alone" - Jake Banfield

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"One Heart" - Twinnie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Crisis Actor - Sandman Sleeps

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Help Me Out" - Layke

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Tides - Ashley Myles

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify