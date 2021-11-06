New Music Releases June 11: Lorde, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Bo Burnham and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lorde officially returned from her musical hiatus with her first new song in three years, kicking off the Solar Power era with the item's titular track, a boppy summer jam. Migos reteamed to give us a third serving of Culture, with features from Cardi B, Drake, Future and more. And Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her recent success (including how she is "the sh*t, per the Recording Academy") in a brand new single, "Thot Sh*t."
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis previewed their upcoming collaboration project, Jam & Lewis, Volume One, by sharing the first single, with longtime collaborator Mariah Carey. And mysterious R&B duo Emotional Oranges dropped their latest EP, The Juicebox, which features Becky G, Vince Staples, THEY. and more.
Two notable soundtrack releases are also highlighted this week. The talented cast of In the Heights -- including Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins and more -- breathed new life into Lin-Manuel Miranda's incredible songs in the motion picture soundtrack. And Bo Burnham officially released the songs from his acclaimed Netflix special, Inside, a quarantine madness masterwork.
Plus, new music from Doja Cat, Tones And I, Polo G, Clairo, VINCINT and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Solar Power" - Lorde
Culture III - Migos
"Need to Know" - Doja Cat
"Thot Sh*t" - Megan Thee Stallion
JORDI - Maroon 5
In the Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More
"Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)" - Jam & Lewis feat. Mariah Carey
Hall of Fame - Polo G
"I Want Love" - Jessie J
"I Quit Drinking" - Kelsea Ballerini & LANY
"September" - James Arthur
Inside (The Songs) - Bo Burnham
"Cloudy Day" - Tones And I
"Blouse" - Clairo
The Juicebox - Emotional Oranges
"October Sky" - Yebba
There Will Be Tears - VINCINT
"Creature" - Grace Gaustad
"Checkmate" - Jena Rose
"That Should Be Me" - Curtis Braly
RELATED CONTENT: