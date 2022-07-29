New Music Releases July 29: Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, Hailee Steinfeld & Anderson .Paak & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

The queen herself, Beyoncé, returned to bless the back half of summer 2022 with her new album, RENAISSANCE, the first installment in a trilogy that is sure to have fans buzzing until next year's GRAMMYs. Despite the fact that it leaked two days early, there's still nothing that beats a Bey drop.

Maggie Rogers also made her return with a collection of pandemic-crafted tracks on Surrender, her second major-label album, following up 2019's lauded Heard It in a Past Life. Charli XCX dropped "Hot Girl" from the upcoming A24 thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies. And Marvel officially shared Tems' stunning cover of "No Woman No Cry," featured in the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Hailee Steinfeld and Anderson .Paak teamed up for the laid back, cruise-ready "Coast," Calvin Harris recruited Normani, Tinashe and Offset for "New to You," his latest drop from upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and Camila Cabello joined Belgian hitmaker Stromae on a romantic collab "Mon Amour."

Plus, new tracks from ROSALÍA, Labrinth, Marcus Mumford, Tove Lo, Ashe, Djo and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Coast" - Hailee Steinfeld feat. Anderson .Paak

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"New To You" - Calvin Harris feat. Normani, Tinashe & Offset

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Surrender - Maggie Rogers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"DESPECHÁ" - ROSALÍA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lift Off" - Labrinth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)" - Charli XCX

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Turn On The Lights Again" - Fred again… & Swedish House Mafia feat. Future

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Grace" - Marcus Mumford

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"2 Die 4" - Tove Lo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"American Psycho" - Marshmello & Mae Muller feat. Trippie Redd

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Hold on Baby - King Princess

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mon Amour" - Stromae feat. Camila Cabello

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

PANORAMA - Hayley Kiyoko

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Won't" - AJR

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gold" - Dierks Bentley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Woman No Cry" - Tems (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Multiverse - Wiz Khalifa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All That Really Matters" - ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Shower With My Clothes On" - Ashe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gloom" - Djo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Next Ex" - Sueco

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All The Things I Hate About You" - Huddy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

100 Proof Neon - Ronnie Dunn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) - ZHU

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Baby Why" - Sarah Cothran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Tornillo - Whiskey Myers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"We Don’t Talk About Bruno" - Lang Lang

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sweat" - Claudia Valentina

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"IDK SH!T" - JORDY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

insomnia - payton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Before You" - David J

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Being Good Is Boring" - Jena Rose

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Caffeine" - Max Drazen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify