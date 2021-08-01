New Music Releases January 8: Morgan Wallen, Saweetie, Taylor Swift and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Morgan Wallen dropped a whopper of a sophomore effort with his 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album, Zara Larsson and Young Thug dropped a catchy tribute to commitment phobia and Saweetie dropped the first Doja Cat feature of the year -- a track that will have "Best Friends" everywhere longing to get back to the club.

Plus, Taylor Swift sent some pointed messages in an Evermore bonus track, Duran Duran paid tribute to the late great David Bowie, and Steve Earle memorialized his late son, Justin Townes Earle, with a collection of his songs.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

One of country's hottest young stars, Wallen hopes to put a controversial 2020 behind him with the anticipated release of his sophomore album, a whopping 30-track double album that includes hits like "More Than My Hometown," "Somebody's Problem" and more.

"Started writing for this album two and a half years ago and had no idea what those two and a half years were going to bring," the singer shared of his new music. "I tried to put all of those emotions from that time into one album but couldn’t — so we decided to make two. I hope you listen and it brings you some escape, some joy, some peace. That’s what I’ve found in it. Thanks for all of the support and I can’t wait to play these for y’all live one day."

"Best Friends" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

Doja Cat popped up on countless tracks in 2020, but Saweetie snagged her first feature in the new year, dropping this catchy-as-hell track that will make best friends everywhere extra sad that they're not able to go to the club together right now. The song is another single off of Saweetie's anticipated debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, which is due out this year.

"It's Time to Go" - Taylor Swift

Swift gave fans a treat this week by releasing the deluxe edition of Evermore on streaming services, which features two previously unheard bonus tracks. Of the two, "It's Time to Go" sparked the most fan conversation online, with some hinting that they thought the singer was referencing her feud with Scooter Braun and former label Big Machine.

"Fifteen years, 15 million tears / Begging 'til my knees bled," Swift sings on the track. "I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left / Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He's got my past frozen behind glass / But I've got me."

"Talk About Love" - Zara Larsson feat. Young Thug

As fans clamor for her third studio album, Poster Girl, Zara Larsson dropped a new banger to whet our appetite, teaming up with Young Thug for a dance-ready tribute to commitment phobia. "I think you feel good, yeah, I think you're so sweet / But you're taking this all so seriously," the Swedish pop star croons on the track, before the amped-up chorus reminds you that she definitively doesn't wanna talk about love.

"Five Years" - Duran Duran

Legends tributing legends! The iconic English band released their cover of David Bowie'sZiggy Stardust track ahead of what would have been the late rocker's 74th birthday on Friday. Duran Duran is also set to perform the song as part of the livestream tribute concert,A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!, which airs globally on Friday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m. PT onward. Get tickets and more information here.

J.T. - Steve Earle & The Dukes

Less than six months after singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle died of an accidental drug overdose, his father, country artist Steve Earle, is paying tribute the best way he knows how -- with a tribute album featuring some of his son's songs, with the proceeds set to benefit his late son's wife and daughter.

"This record is called J.T. because he was never called anything else until he was nearly grown," Earle said of his son in a heartfelt personal letter upon the album's release. "Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy."

"For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made… for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye," he concluded. "See you when I get there, Cowboy, Dad."

