New Music Releases February 26: Nick Jonas, Chloe x Halle, Post Malone and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Nick Jonas dropped the first single and title track off of his new solo album, Chloe x Halle got ready for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards by sharing an Ungodly Hour bonus cut, and Aloe Blacc officially released his fan-favorite All American song, "Other Side."

Plus, Post Malone remade a Hootie & the Blowfish classic to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon (just go with it), Elle King and Miranda Lambert teamed up for a boozy tribute to a wasted night and Sebastián Yatra enlisted will.i.am for a remix of his hit, "Chica Ideal."

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Spaceman" - Nick Jonas

Following the Jonas Brothers' triumphant return album, Happiness Begins, Nick is back on his solo grind, preparing a new album, the title track of which he dropped on Friday. Spaceman, Jonas told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, is full of "love letters" to wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, created over the past year in lockdown.

"Listen, I love a big radio song just as much as the next guy. I also love moments when I'm able to take an idea, a concept, in this case, that feeling of just trying to capture what this year looked like as far as that isolation," he explained. "I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that's when I started making the record. And then the reconnection, understanding there is hope on the other side. I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it."

"80/20" - Chloe x Halle

The sisters dropped the "Chrome Edition" of their acclaimed sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, on Friday featuring a new sultry new track, "80/20." The duo is up for three awards at the upcoming GRAMMYs -- Best Progressive R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" and Best R&B Song for "Do It" -- and they recently told ET the honor means "the entire world" to them.

"We’re just creating for fun and for ourselves and to know that other people appreciate what we create in our living room and our garage, just having fun and experimenting, it truly means a lot to us," Chloe said, during interviews for the upcoming season of grown-ish. "We’ll have to see what happens, but regardless, I’m really proud of my sister and I’m proud of myself too, because we learned how to make the best out of this moment with the whole pandemic. As scary and as sad and as heartbreaking as it is, we wanted to bring hope to people and love and light through singing and performing, so I'm really happy with what the year brought for us musically."

"Only Wanna Be With You (Pokemon 25 Version)" - Post Malone

Posty re-recording a Hootie & the Blowfish hit from 25 years ago using classic video game sound effects to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon? Honestly, just go with it, it's so much fun.

"Other Side" - Aloe Blacc

Following the release of his "I Do" duet with LeAnn Rimes, Aloe Blacc shared another bonus track from the deluxe edition of his album, All Love Everything, on Friday, a motivational ballad that was also featured on The CW football drama All American last year. Blacc announced the track's release on Instagram, sending his thanks for the love it had already gotten and receiving an ecstatic response from eager fans.

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

It's not just the boys of country music who can have a rip-roarin' good time! Country queens King and Lambert teamed up for this catchy tribute to a blackout night, complete with a fun-filled, wedding-themed music video that features teased hair, poofy dresses and a cameo from King's real-life fiancé.

"I had so much fun collaborating and working with @mirandalambert on this bad ass song written by me and the legend @thenightgame," King shared on Instagram. "Get ready to party to this one!!"

"Chica Ideal" - Sebastián Yatra feat. will.i.am

"Chica Ideal" is already a massive hit for Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, certified platinum by the RIAA and going No. 1 in multiple countries. For the remix, the Latin star enlisted a childhood favorite, will.i.am, to bring some extra fun and flavor to the party-ready track.

"Growing up, I always listened to will.i.am and The Black Eyed Peas on the radio, so to have the opportunity to collaborate with him on my biggest single yet, in Spanish too, is a manifestation from my childhood and a really special moment for me," Yatra said of the track. "'Chica Ideal' is a fun song made with my friend, Guaynaa, about finding love, a good distraction from everything serious that we’re affected by daily. I’m happy the song is spreading joy around the world and blessed for the multi-platinum certifications we received this week too."

