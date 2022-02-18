New Music Releases February 18: Jack Harlow, Silk Sonic, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Jack Harlow returned with a new single, "Nail Tech," Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak shared their latest Silk Sonic track, "Love's Train," and Paris Jackson shared her new collection of songs, the lost EP.

Leon Bridges and Khruangbin released their new EP, Texas Moon, Justin Quiles joined Anitta on her "Envolver" remix, and Troye Sivan teamed up with Jay Som for "Trouble."

Plus, new music from Sabrina Carpenter, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Oliver Tree and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!



"Nail Tech" - Jack Harlow

"Love’s Train" - Silk Sonic

"Want It Bad" - Nigo & Kid Cudi

"Envolver (Remix)" - Anitta & Justin Quiles

Cowboy Tears - Oliver Tree

"Fast Times" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Trouble" - Troye Sivan & Jay Som

the lost EP - Paris Jackson

"My Peace" - PJ Morton & JoJo feat. Mr. Talkbox

"MAGIC" - Vince Staples feat. Mustard

"AMAZING" - Rex Orange County

"Niño Soñador" - J Balvin

Texas Moon - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

"Suelta" - Dimelo Flow x Rauw Alejandro x Maria Becerra x Farruko X Mr. Vegas X Fatman Scoop

"Free" - Sister Sledge feat. Sledgendary

Once Twice Melody - Beach House

"Hallucination" - Regard & Years & Years

"AM Gold" - Train

"Sus Huellas" - Romeo Santos

"BAD KIDS" - 347aidan

"When You Look At Me" - Sara Kays

"Love Me Like I Am" - for KING & COUNTRY

"Island of the Sun" - Winona Oak

Obsession - WONHO

Tough Boy - Carlie Hanson

"KULT" - Steve Aoki & grandson ft. Jasiah

"All Is Well" - Avi Kaplan feat. Joy Williams

"Mala" - V Rod & Lil Pump

"Nothing Like That" - Jake Banfield

"DIZZY" - THE BLSSM

"Hate You" - Kate Stewart

"Good Day" - Seratones

"Old School Love" - Gracie Carol

"Little League" - Wallice

"Welcome to the Club" - Twinnie

"Weatherman" - Eddie Benjamin

"Stay" - The Bros. Landreth

George Birge - George Birge

"Big Heartbreak" - sheyda

"Gone" - Jessica Willis Fisher

"Let It Die" - Mitch Davis

