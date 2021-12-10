New Music Releases December 10: Alicia Keys, Juice WRLD, 'West Side Story' and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Alicia Keys released her innovate double album, KEYS, which features two versions of each new track, MONSTA X dropped their new album, The Dreaming, and a new posthumous collection from Juice WRLD features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, BTS' Suga and more.
It's a big week in movie soundtracks, with the release of West Side Story, featuring stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and more performing the songs from the beloved musical. Bon Iver also shared their latest track, "Second Nature," from the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up.
Plus, new music from Mitski, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Nathy Peluso and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
KEYS - Alicia Keys
"It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" - Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion
West Side Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez & More
Fighting Demons - Juice WRLD
"Second Nature" - Bon Iver
"Heat Lightning" - Mitski
"B-Side" - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
"Friki" - Feid & KAROL G
B4 AVA - A Boogie wit da Hoodie
The Dreaming - MONSTA X
Pop? - Tierra Whack
"Desesperadoes" - Rauw Alejandro feat. Chencho Corleone
"CRACK MY SKULL" - jxdn
"Smash the Machine" - Babe Rainbow
"MENTHOL*" - Jean Dawson feat. Mac DeMarco
"VIVIR ASÍ ES MORIR DE AMOR" - Nathy Peluso
"Party With You" - Cobra Starship
"London" - Wrabel feat. Cam
"Blue Hippo" - Maya Hawke
"Stop Coming Over" - Chris Lane
Wiz Got Wings - Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren
Love…And Other Things (Side A) - Lauren Hashian
"Kick Ass" - Bryan Adams
"IOD" - Token feat. Lil Skies
Yo!88 - TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne
"I Wanna Be Your Tonight" - Joe Nichols
"Drag Me Down" - Lord Nelson
"Poor Taste" - Rob Aldridge and The Proponents
