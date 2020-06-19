New Music Friday: John Legend, Shakira, BTS & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

This week's new albums have something for everyone, with John Legend's sweetly soulful Bigger Love, Phoebe Bridger's emotional and effervescent Punisher and Teyana Taylor's instantly iconic The Album.

Plus, the Black Eyed Peas recruit Shakira for a fun summer song, BTS drop the first single from their upcoming Japanese album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, and Alicia Keys delivers a powerful anthem for the moment.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Bigger Love - John Legend

The soulful singer dropped his sixth studio album on Friday, led by singles "Conversations in the Dark" and "Bigger Love" and featuring collaborations with Jhene Aiko, Gary Clark Jr., Rapsody and more.

"During these painful times, some of us may wonder if it’s ok to laugh or dance or be romantic," Legend wrote on Instagram, announcing his latest project. "Lately, the images of black people in the media have been showing us with knees on our necks, in mourning, or expressing our collective outrage. We feel all those emotions.



"But It’s important for us to continue to show the world the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we are able to do that. This album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, the things that make our culture so beautiful and influential. I’m under no illusion that music can save the world or solve the world’s problems, but I’ve always turned to music to help me through tough times and I know many of you have done the same. That’s why I couldn’t wait to release this album to the world."

Stream Bigger Love now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"A Perfect Way to Die" - Alicia Keys

Following weeks of protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations calling for justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many more, Keys released a heartbreaking track about the countless victims of police violence that the black community mourns every year.

“Of course there is no perfect way to die," Keys said of the song upon its release. "This phrase doesn’t even make sense but that’s what makes the title so powerful and heartbreaking because so many have died unjustly. It’s written from the point of view of the mother whose child has been murdered because of the system of racism that looks at Black life as unworthy. We all know none of these innocent lives should have been taken due to the culture of police violence.”

Stream "Perfect Way to Die" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Girl Like Me" - Black Eyes Peas & Shakira

The Black Eyed Peas teamed up with Shakira for a song-of-the-summer worthy bilingual bop on their new album, Translation.

"We’re honored to have collaborated w/ la reina @shakira on GIRL LIKE ME ," the group said of the "new sonic frequency" they were bringing on their new album. "We’re on a journey to translate and spread innovative rhythms around the world, and we’re bringing our familia along for the ride."

Stream "Girl Like Me" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

The Album - Teyana Taylor

Taylor dropped her simply-titled third studio album, with features from Rick Ross, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Kehlani and more, on Friday. The Album is an undeniably powerful statement of self-expression for the singer, who put her daughter Junie on a track and announced her second pregnancy in her "Wake Up Love" music video.

She opened up about the emotional process of making her album and releasing it amid a global pandemic and cultural reckoning in an emotional essay for Billboard: "I've always been here. I've always been about us being celebrated and celebrating my culture and my people," she wrote. "For everything to happen, from my album getting delayed and it falls perfectly on Juneteenth, yes, it's a celebration."

"We still got work to do, though. It's still a lot of work to be done, but I just wanted it to be a thing where Juneteenth is amazing, but even after Juneteenth, we have to keep going. We have to keep celebrating one another and not letting that die down. We have to all keep taking a stand, because it shouldn't be just a thing where we're celebrated for one day, or a month, and then that's that."

Stream The Album now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Stay Gold" - BTS

The wildly-popular K-pop group dropped the first single from their upcoming fourth Japanese-language album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~, which will be released on July 15.

"Stay Gold" is also featured on the soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, The Spiral Labyrinth-DNA Science Investigation, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stream "Stay Gold" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers

Bridgers' new album is already a critically acclaimed follow-up to her 2017 debut, Stranger in the Alps, though the singer dropped it a day early without any fanfare on June 18 -- citing the ongoing protests and cultural conversation.

"I’m not pushing the record until things go back to 'normal' because I don’t think they should," she wrote on Instagram. "Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it."

Stream Punisher now on Spotify or Amazon Music.