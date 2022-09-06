Netflix's 'Wendell & Wild' Brings the Chills With Frightening Teaser Trailer

Are you ready to get spooky? Netflix is! The streamer is kicking off its annual "Netflix & Chills" campaign by dropping the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film Wendell & Wild.

Directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas filmmaker Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell & Wild follows scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) -- a tough teen with a load of guilt -- to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other.

The animated fantasy defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames also star in the film.

Wendell & Wild is one of several titles coming to spook Netflix viewers this year, along with Mike Flanagan's new series The Midnight Club, season two of Dead End: Paranormal Park, the previously teased The School for Good and Evil and more.

Wendell & Wild premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.