Netflix's Holiday Romantic Comedy 'Dash & Lily' Trailer Will Give You the Warm Fuzzies

It may only be October, but it's never too early to get into a festive mood. Netflix's holiday romantic comedy series, Dash & Lily, may be just what you're looking for to kick-start the Christmas season.

Based on the popular young adult book series, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the eight-episode holiday romance follows the cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and the optimistic Lily (Midori Francis) as they embark on a memorable adventure through New York City without ever meeting. Communicating only through a red notebook, the teenagers trade dares, dreams and desires they pass back and forth at locations across the city, finding they have more in common with each other than they may have expected.

Netflix released the official two-minute trailer on Friday, teeing up the magical world that awaits the titular characters. Think To All the Boys I've Loved Before, if it was set during the holidays and in the Big Apple.

"You're in your favorite bookstore and there's a red notebook. Do you dare?" Lily opens the whimsical teaser, prompting Dash to respond, "Do I dare? Not for just anyone but I have to confess, you intrigue me. You asked how this time of year makes me feel so I know you'll understand when I say..."

"He hates Christmas!" a stunned Lily bursts into her older brother's bedroom during a rather intimate moment. Unhappy with this revelation about her mysterious new pen pal, Lily is faced with a choice: either start over by putting the red notebook back on the shelf -- next to a copy of J.D. Salinger's Franny & Zooey, of course -- or see where this takes her. She picks the second option, of course. And so begins their spontaneous journey to falling in love.

Watch the official trailer below.

Dash & Lily, executive produced by Joe Tracz, Shawn Levy, Josh Barry and Nick Jonas, drops Tuesday, Nov. 10 on Netflix.

