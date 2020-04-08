Netflix Orders New Amy Adams Limited Series 'Kings of America'

Amy Adams is heading to Netflix! The streaming service has ordered a new limited series starring Adams called Kings of America, it announced Tuesday as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The drama -- which Adams is also executive producing via her production company, Bond Group Entertainment, along with Stacy O'Neil -- centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company. The show focuses on a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight the retail giant in the biggest class-action lawsuit in US history, the log line states.

Adam McKay will direct the first episode and executive produce along with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries. Kings of America marks a reunion for Adams and McKay, who worked together on 2018's Vice, which earned Adams an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. They first collaborated on McKay’s 2006 comedy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Journalist Jess Kimball Leslie is the writer, creator and executive producer of Kings of America. Diana Son will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Brunson Green will also executive produce.

Adams last starred on the small screen in HBO's Sharp Objects.