Netflix Edits Out 'Squid Game' Phone Number After Woman Receives Prank Calls

Netflix is making a major change to Squid Game. The streaming service has opted to edit scenes showing a phone number after real-life people with the exact number or a similar one received thousands of prank calls, Netflix confirmed to CNN.

The South Korean drama series follows people trying to win millions in a deadly competition. To start their dangerous adventure, the participants are handed a card with a phone number to call.

According to CNN, the number featured on the show has belonged to Kim Gil-young for 16 years. The Seongju County dessert shop owner told the outlet that she began receiving "thousands of calls per day" when the series first premiered on Sept. 17. Kim said she's still getting hundreds of calls and texts per day.

Kim told the outlet that she's been diagnosed with acute stress disorder as a result of the calls. She doesn't want to give up the number, though, out of fear of losing business, as she uses the number for work.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," a Netflix spokesperson told CNN.

"They said they are sorry but honestly, I'm not sure if they are genuinely sorry. I wonder if they would have reacted the same if I weren't an individual but a major company," Kim said. "In my view the show is number one in the world and made a lot of money. But they told me that they are in a difficult position too."

The show has become a breakout hit for Netflix. In fact, cast members Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During their interview, Jung revealed that the doll featured in the show's Red Light, Green Light game is actually a character featured in South Korean textbooks, while Park joked that appearing on the late-night show was making him realize Squid Game's success.

"I am so thankful that so many folks are watching this through so many media outlets, but I feel [the success] even more at this very moment," he said. "It's real. I feel it in my bones."

Squid Game is eligible for both Primetime and International Emmy consideration, the Television Academy confirmed to Variety. The show will, however, have to pick which race to enter, as a series can only be up for awards at one ceremony, not both.