Ned Beatty, 'Network' and 'Deliverance' Star, Dead at 83

Veteran character actor Ned Beatty has died. He was 83.

The celebrated actor, best known for his roles in Deliverance, Network, Superman and Shooter, died on Sunday from natural causes.

A rep for Beatty tells ET that the actor "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones."

"Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all," the rep shared.

Beatty was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, and, after acting in region theater productions for several years, made his film debut with an iconic performance in the 1972 thriller Deliverance, starring opposite Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ronny Cox.

In 1976, Beatty starred as Arthur Jensen in the classic drama Network, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Two years later, Beatty appeared in Superman as Otis, the comic relief henchman to Gene Hackman's legendary Lex Luthor.

Additional film roles include 1941, Stroker Ace, Back to School, Shooter, Charlie Wilson's War, and Rampart. He also did voice acting, providing the voice of the mayor in 2011's Rango, and most famously he voiced the antagonistic Lotso in 2010's Toy Story 3.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, as well as his eight children.