'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Hawaii' and 'NCIS: LA' Renewed at CBS

The NCIS franchise keeps chugging along.

CBS has renewed NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: Los Angeles for the upcoming 2022-23 TV broadcast season, the network announced Thursday. With news of the pickups, NCIS will return for its 20th season, while spinoffs Hawaii and Los Angeles will return for seasons 2 and 14, respectively.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawaii, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

The news comes several weeks after it was announced that CBS Studios was developing the franchise's first international edition, NCIS: Sydney, for Australia to be broadcast by Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia.

NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. Hawaii is led by Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan. Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney.

