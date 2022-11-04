'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.

"I wanted to work with Todd, LL [Cool J's NCIS: LA character], you know what I mean? 'Cause he’s sharp," Mills revealed, adding that it's difficult not to refer to LL by his character's name. "Everyone was calling him Todd! He’s Todd at work."

"But he's so funny," the Hawaii actor praised, quipping later, "He’s Todd but he’s LL when he’s got the beanie on."

The actor said there's also "a little bit of healthy competition" among the other NCIS casts.

"We're the newest franchise, we're the newest spinoff so we gotta pull our weight," Mills shared. "But now we're putting a little pressure on everybody else."

Being immersed in Hawaiian culture on a daily basis while filming the show has meant that Mills has adapted to a new way of life.

"Hawaii is definitely its own thing. When you come here, a lot of people think you can come here as a tourist -- you do this. When you live here it definitely has its own culture," Mills said. "It’s a tough place in ways because of the environment. You’re in the ocean and I love that. I think there’s a real masculinity to the island and I’m surfing more than I ever have and guys take me up to the North Shore and go out on jet skis and big waves."

"I love it here," he added, agreeing that Hawaii also has a feminine beauty to it. "It’s just so beautiful out here and look at what you wake up to in the morning and you’re not on that crazy timeline of the mainland."

As for how Mills is adapting to being one of the leads of a major broadcast show, he admits "it's still sinking in."

The former model also reflected on his days walking the catwalk. He confessed he's "far enough from it now" that he can look back on his younger self with appreciation.

"I remember going to Milan when I was 19 and working with Tom Ford when he was doing his last Gucci shows and stuff. I was like, 'That was pretty cool,'" he remembered.

"Coming out of it I was like, 'I’m done with this stuff, with this fashion stuff.' But now I look back and I think having some success in the acting world... you just don’t know if it's going to happen. You worry about that," Mills continued. "Then having some success, I look back on that with great appreciation."

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays on CBS.