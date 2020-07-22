NBA Stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul Team Up for Social Justice Initiative

Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul are teaming up for a very important cause.

On Wednesday, the NBA stars announced the launch of their Social Change Fund initiative, created alongside a team of philanthropists and entrepreneurs to support critical issues impacting the Black community, such as racial equality and criminal justice reform.

According to the mission statement listed on their website, the goal of Social Change Fund is to "invest in and support organizations that are working to liberate Black people and advocate for indigenous people and communities of color through the lens of policy solutions, community representation and narrative change."

"Our partner organizations work to accelerate social change and sustainably build a fair, equitable society," the statement continued. "Our priorities are ending police brutality, championing criminal justice reform, enabling economic equity, supporting voting and civic engagement, and advocating for the human rights of all Black lives."

Those interested in donating or how to get involved can learn more here.

Following the announcement, Wade took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

"Committed to community. Proud to come together with my brothers @carmeloanthony @cp3 to create @socialchangefnd," he wrote. "Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by championing organizations on the ground doing the work. All lives can't matter until ALL Black Lives Matter!!"

Anthony shared the same image to his own account, writing, "Together we'll be investing in and supporting grassroot organizations who are working to affect social change day in and day out," while Paul added that he's "looking forward to building a better, more equal tomorrow. Together."