Naya Rivera Wrote 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised' Days Before Her Disappearance

As the search for Naya Rivera continues following her disappearance at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, fans have noticed one of her recent posts that includes a moving message. Last week, Rivera shared a shot of herself sitting on the ground and hugging a knee to her chest, writing, "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

The post is particularly poignant in light of the fact that authorities have reportedly presumed that Rivera has died after going missing on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Glee actress rented a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at 1 p.m. according to NBCLA. Approximately three hours later, Josey was found alone by another boater wearing a life jacket. He told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never came back up or returned to the boat, TMZreports.

According to multiple reports, Ventura County Police have presumed Rivera to be dead and are calling it a search and recovery effort.

The incident has prompted Rivera's Glee co-stars, friends and fans to pray for her safe return. This isn't the first tragedy to hit the Glee cast. Mark Salling, who played Puck on the show, died by suicide in January 2018. Before he died, Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Back in 2013, Cory Monteith, who played Finn on the series, died of an overdose in his Vancouver hotel room. The show paid tribute to Monteith's death in the October 2013 episode, "The Quarterback." In the episode, Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the show, sang a moving tribute of The Band Perry's song, "If I Die Young," in honor of Monteith.