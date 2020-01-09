Naturalizer Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Shoes + Extra 25% Off Clearance

Looking for new shoes as we head into summer? Naturalizer is offering up to 70% Off select shoe styles and an extra 25% off clearance for a limited time.

Among the women's footwear styles available at deep discounts at Naturalizer are boots, flats, pumps, sandals and sneakers. Plenty of handbags and accessories are also included in the sale.

Score this incredible deal now by using promo code SHOPONIT when you check out at Naturalizer's online store. Even sale items are eligible, meaning you can score select styles for under $15. (Now that's a special offer!) Plus, every order gets free shipping.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite styles from the limited time Naturalizer sale.

