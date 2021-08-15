Naomi Osaka Pledges to Donate Tennis Winnings to Haiti Earthquake Relief

Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate any prize money she wins from an upcoming tournament to help earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, the nation her father hails from. The tennis pro took to Twitter on Saturday to express her support and intention to help.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, claiming the lives of at least 724 people and injuring over 2,800, according to CBS News.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, 23, wrote on Twitter.

"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti," she added. "I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."

Osaka is set to compete in the Western & Southern Open next week. She has frequently used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and mental health awareness.

