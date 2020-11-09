Nancy Meyers Teases a 'Father of the Bride' Reunion

George Banks is about to be stressed once again. On Thursday, Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote Father of the Bride, took to Instagram to share a poster of the 1991 film.

Starring Steve Martin as George Banks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as his soon-to-be married daughter, Annie, the poster shows the high-strung dad kissing his daughter's cheek after working hard to plan her big day. The flick, which also starred Diane Keaton and Martin Short, was followed up by a 1995 sequel.

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020?" Meyers captioned the poster. "Coming soon to the phone in your hand!"

When one fan commented that she would have "a George Banks level meltdown" if it meant something new was in the works, Meyers replied, "Start melting."

Though details aren't yet available, fans likely won't have to wait too long to find out what's afloat. After one fan asked Meyers not to "keep us in suspense for too long," the writer replied, "OK!"

Additionally, Williams-Paisley's sister, Ashley Williams, seemed to be in the know, commenting, "Soooo excited for this!!! 11 year old me IS FREAKING OUT"

When ET spoke with Williams-Paisley back in 2018, she said she would "love" to be involved in a third film.

"It's such a beautiful, classic movie, and people still talk to me about the movie every day," she said at the time. "So it'd be fun."

Watch the video below for more on Father of the Bride.