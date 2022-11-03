'My Unorthodox Life' Season 2 First Look: Julia Haart Navigates Unexpected New Life Challenges (Exclusive)

Julia Haart is making big moves once again. The designer took the fashion world by storm, and then made big waves with her Netflix docuseries, My Unorthodox Life -- which will soon be returning for season 2!

ET has some exclusive first look pics from the upcoming second season, which is set to once again let fans into Julia's world as she tackles unexpected challenges in her personal life, as well as her professional sphere.

"We are honored to once again be able to share our lives with the dedicated fans that tuned into season 1 of My Unorthodox Life," Julia tells ET. "There is a lot that has happened in the past year and the show will once again follow our journey as each of us navigate the various turns in our lives."

"At its core this show has always been about family, and the love between me and my children," she continues. "Now, more than ever, you will see how we are all helping each other through the good times and the tough ones and I cannot wait for you to watch."

Netflix

The first season of the show documented Julia's decision to leave her established life in a tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community and branch out into embracing her own passions for fashion and design.

In season 2, fans will see how the strong-willed businesswoman handles a shake-up at her company, her ongoing divorce, and the different life paths she's hoping to help guide each of her children down.

Netflix

According to Netflix, this season fans will watch as "Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine?"

"Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time," the official season 2 synopsis teases.

Netflix

Netflix

My Unorthodox Life season 2 debuts Friday, Dec. 2 on Netflix.