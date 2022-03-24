'Murdered by Morning' Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Watch the Trailer

Murdered by Morning is making its chilling return. On Thursday, Oxygen announced that its hit true-crime series will be back for its sophomore season on May 7.

The series documents the stories of victims whose evenings end in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues in each standalone episode, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.

Friends and family members will also be featured in the series, and tasked with sharing firsthand emotional moments throughout their journeys in finding justice for their loved ones.

Season 2 will show the events preceding each murder -- from an intimate mountain lodge wedding, a deadly apartment fire, a hospital night shift, to an innocent camping trip gone awry. The one thing each victim has in common is the hour of their death.

In the trailer for season 2, fans get a peek at what they're in for this season, including dedicated detectives, grieving families, and a search for justice.

"A night like any other," the trailer's voiceover states. "The darkness of this night conceals deadly intentions. Morning light reveals a victim."

Oxygen's Murdered by Morning returns with season 2 on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.