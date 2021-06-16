Murder Charge Against Simone Biles' Brother Dismissed by Ohio Judge

On Tuesday, an Ohio judge dismissed murder charges against the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The charges against Tevin Biles-Thomas were dropped due to prosecutors not presenting evidence to sustain a conviction.

The charges were related to a 2018 New Year's Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.

Following Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg announcing her ruling, a woman made a run at Biles-Thomas and screamed "You killed my baby!" Sheriff's deputies did tackle the woman before she made it to Biles-Thomas.

Biles-Thomas was also cleared of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. Defense lawyer for Biles-Thomas maintained that there was no evidence connecting their client to the shooting in addition to no witnesses. Biles-Thomas' first trial ended in a mistrial last month as a result of jurors reading paperwork that was inadvertently included as evidence.

Authorities said that gunfire rang out at the 2018 New Years Eve party and 19-year old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year old DeVaughn Gibson were killed as a result.

Back in 2019, Simone Biles had tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families." At the time of her brother's arrest, Biles asked the public to respect her family's privacy.

Biles is getting ready to participate in the Tokyo Olympics next month. Earlier this month, Biles claimed her seventh United States all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas as she set the record for the most all-around titles ever for an American woman.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports.