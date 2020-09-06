MTV Severs Ties With 'The Challenge' Star Dee Nguyen After 'Offensive' Black Lives Matter Tweet

Dee Nguyen's apology was not enough to keep her working relationship with MTV.

On Monday, the official Twitter account for the reality competition series The Challenge released a statement announcing that Nguyen -- who is on the current season of The Challenge and was part of the winning team on War of the Worlds 2 -- would no longer be part of the show or the MTV network.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen’s offensive comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, we have severed ties with her," read the statement. "Out of respect for our Challengers, we'll air our season as planned. We strongly condemn systemic racism and stand with those raising their voices against injustice."

Nguyen's ousting from MTV comes after the 27-year-old reality star posted a message in an attempt to defend her support for Black Lives Matter.

"Idk why some of u think I’m anti BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity," she wrote on Saturday. Nguyen has since deleted the tweet.

According to Us Weekly, she also commented on an Instagram post about George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, writing that "people die every f**king day."

Fans and several of Nguyen's cast members on The Challenge spoke out in disgust over her messages.

""THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I’m disgusted and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US," cast member Bayleigh Dayton wrote. "Posting for clout about the death of black people? Shame on you @deenguyenMTV."

The Challenge's Tula "Big T" Fazakerley also reacted to Nguyen's tweet, but noted that she was not surprised. "She said she was ‘blacker’ than me because I didn’t know the name of a musician and because she hadn’t seen me fight and be aggressive," she shared during a Q&A on her Instagram Story. "I felt like she was trying to make me fit her idea of a ‘stereotype.’..after seeing her tweets it just infuriated me even more and felt like I should be honest about my experience."

On Sunday, Nguyen issued an apology, prior to MTV dropping her. "I am sorry for the insensitive tweet I posted earlier. I was being defensive and not speaking from my heart. But there’s no excuse," she tweeted. "I also want to extend an apology to Bayleigh and Swaggy- who are my cast mates and deserve my respect and compassion."

On Tuesday morning, after MTV released its statement, she posted another apology on Instagram.

"I would like to offer my sincerest apology to my colleagues to whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my insensitive remarks," she wrote. "Let me be clear I am a POC that cares about BLM."

"I believe in this movement and I'm stepping away from social media to focus on my wellbeing and mental health," she continued. "This is not a goodbye, it's a I will see you again."

Nguyen concluded her statement with a message for her fans that read, "Thank you for believing in me and for your support. It helps. I see every single one of you and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe my friends."

MTV is among a slew of companies and networks that have spoken out against police brutality and systemic racism.

"Enough is enough. #BlackLivesMatter We recognize that changes need to be made on our platforms, at our company, and in the entertainment industry as a whole," read a statement in part from the network last week. "We’re committed to making progress and addressing systemic inequality."