Morgan Wallen Announces He Won't Play Any Shows This Summer After Controversy

Morgan Wallen says he needs "a little more" time to work on himself. The 27-year-old country singer revealed in a handwritten note to fans on Tuesday that he won't be playing any shows this summer.

The news comes two months after Wallen was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language. He issued a written apology at the time, and later posted a video apology on Instagram on Feb. 10.

The "Dangerous" singer was suspended indefinitely from his label, Big Loud Records, and dropped by WME amid the controversy. Countless radio stations removed Wallen's music from their playlists, while CMT and Country Music Association stated that they were in the process of removing his content from all their platforms. Additionally, the Country Music Awards said that they would be removing Wallen's eligibility from their upcoming awards cycle.

Wallen thanked those who have stuck by him in his note on Tuesday, before acknowledging the break he's taken from the spotlight since the scandal.

"2020… Man, what a tough year for so many. For me, my tough year carried into 2021. I’ve made some mistakes, I’m figuring those out, and I apologize because I was truly sorry and have been making my amends," he wrote.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it," Wallen continued. "I’ve never needed this time off. I moved to Nashville at 22. I never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time. I can already see a big difference between 22-year-old me and 27-year-old me. I hope there’s a big difference between the 27-year-old me now and the 32 year-old me one day."

"I will always strive to be better," he said. "Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming."

Wallen shared that his time away has been "very valuable," "but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer." The singer will also not be playing festivals, or joining Luke Bryan's tour as scheduled.

