'Moonhaven' Trailer: See Joe Manganiello in the Sci-Fi Suspense Series Set on the Moon (Exclusive)

Things are about to get otherworldly as the human race turns to the moon to escape the dire climate change and humanitarian crisis back on Earth in the upcoming series Moonhaven. ET has the exclusive extended look at the sci-fi suspense thriller, which sees Joe Manganiello, Dominic Monaghan and others navigating life in a utopian colony that turns out to be anything but perfect.

As teased in the trailer, Moonhaven centers on cargo pilot and smuggler Bella Sway (Queens of Mystery’s Emma McDonald), who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned in the moon-based community, where the residents hope to find solutions to Earth’s problems. A skeptic, Sway teams up with a detective after getting sucked into a conspiracy over control of the community’s artificial intelligence and efforts to destroy Earth’s last hope.

Created by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), the series features an ensemble cast that also includes Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zuerer (Losing Alice), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday) and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree).

The sci-fi saga, meanwhile, marks both Manganiello and Monaghan’s major return to scripted TV after previously starring in True Blood and Lost, respectively.

Moonhaven premieres with two episodes Thursday, July 7, with additional episodes debuting weekly on AMC+.