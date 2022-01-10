Mj Rodriguez Makes History As First Trans Actress to Win a Golden Globe

Mj Rodriguez is now a history-making actress! On Sunday, the Pose star, whose full name is Michaela Jaé, became the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe. The 31-year-old snagged a win in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series –Drama category for her role as Blanca Evangelista in the FX series.

Rodriguez celebrated the news on Instagram.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote next to the official announcement photo. "They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

The 2022 Golden Globes ceremony was not broadcast live due to the backlash that came with the lack of diversity on the HFPA. As a result, Rodriguez couldn’t give a televised speech, so she went live on Instagram.

“Number 1, thank you Golden Globes. This is for the LGBTQAI Black, Latina, Asian, the many multi-colors of the beautiful rainbow around the freaking world,” she exclaimed. "This is not just for me, this is for y’all. This is the door that opens for y’all. Not me. For y’all. There's gonna be so many young, talented, thriving individuals that are going to be able to trail in and storm in through the door."

Rodriguez went on to thank Pose series creator, Ryan Murphy. “Thank you for actually seeing me,” she said, also thanking the show's writers and her fellow castmates, including Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Indya Moore.

Ross was just as excited, posting to Instagram, "BLANCA!!!!!!!!!! Shouting congratulations to the incomparable @mjrodriguez7!!! Since season one you have been leading our family our cast with such heart and skill. Let’s celebrate!!! #goldenglobes #posefx."

Laverne Cox also posted a lengthy congratulatory message for Rodriguez. "I am so incredibly PROUD tonight to celebrate my sister @mjrodriguez7 who made history tonight as the first trans actress to win at the #GoldenGlobes for her iconic work on @poseonfx. You are the dream realized my beautiful sister," the Orange Is the New Black star wrote. "You are overflowing with talent the world has yet to see the full breath of. Your work ethic and dedication to the craft is exemplary. Everyone out there who now has been inspired to dream the dream because of Michaela Jae please know that this is the result of years of struggle, rejection, hard work, perseverance, taking pain and making it into art and an abundance of natural talent that has been carefully cultivated and nurtured. Girl you are my sister but I feel like a proud mama tonight. Bask in it. Be fully present in this moment if you can. I love you so much!!!! Her birthday was Friday. What a birthday present, a history making Golden Globe Award!!! #TransIsBeautiful"

Rodriguez previously made history as the first trans woman nominated for a lead actor Emmy. At the time, she told ET what it meant to snag to historic nomination.

"I really have taken the moment to understand this is for not just me," she said. "But for a community that a lot of people never really understood."

Pose ran on FX for three seasons before wrapping in 2020. For more on the show, watch the video below.