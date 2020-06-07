Missguided Sale: Last Chance for 60% Off Sitewide

Shop the Missguided sale for 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with promo code XTRA10 through July 7. You'll get the discounts on super cute women's dresses, faux leather and more wardrobe favorites.

The social media-beloved online retailer, best known for its fashion-forward women's clothing and accessories inspired by the latest trends, also offers an extra 10% off student discount on their stylish clothes to help you save even more money. Missguided is already an affordable women's fashion brand, so imagine how much you'll save with these Missguided deals.

Some of the standout Missguided fashion sale items perfect for your wardrobe include a belted swimsuit, a denim mini dress, and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite fashion products from the Missguided July 4th sale.

