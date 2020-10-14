Miranda Kerr Shows Her Love for Katy Perry As Singer Goes Back to Work 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Miranda Kerr is showing her love for Katy Perry. The Australian model couldn't help but leave a sweet message for the new mom, who returned to work six weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry posted a photo of herself in a fabulous black-and-white Christian Siriano gown with matching hat and gloves. She wore the outfit on her first day back on the American Idol set last week.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄 Not pictured: my pumping breaks," Perry captioned her post.

Kerr -- who was previously married to Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom -- replied, "Omg you're amazing! Love you," with a pink heart emoji.

Fans quickly praised Kerr for her comment, with one fan commenting, "I just love the support and great relationship between the two of you. Your children will benefit from this. Much love to you both ❤️🔥"

"I love how they love each other," another wrote.

Kerr and Bloom, who were married from 2010 to 2013, share a child of their own -- 9-year-old son Flynn. Kerr remarried in 2017 to Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. The pair share two sons -- 2-year-old Hart and 1-year-old Myles.

"💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote. "Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈."

ET spoke with Perry last week about how she feels getting back into the swing of things and leaving her newborn while working.

"It's amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams," Perry first noted of returning to the Idol stage. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," Perry added of Bloom. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

