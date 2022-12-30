Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love.

In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.

ET exclusively premieres the first official promo for the new series, which makes its TV debut during Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest this weekend. In the 30-second spot, Ventimiglia's Charlie turns on the charm when he meets Emma at a bar.

Already, sparks are flying as they lie about their occupations -- him a "yoga instructor," her a "pageant queen-turned-rocket scientist." And when they finally tell the truth about who they are -- him a criminal, her a CIA agent -- they can't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

Interspersed between action sequences, high-stakes undercover missions and steamy make-out sessions, Charlie and Emma are one hot duo.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Here's the official ABC synopsis for The Company You Keep, based on the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens: "A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

Watch the promo below.

Rounding out the cast is William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper.

Ventimiglia serves as an executive producer alongside co-showrunners Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer. Russ Cundiff, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman are also EPs. Deanna Harris serves as a producer.

The Company You Keep premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.