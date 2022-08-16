‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman's wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested earlier this month and charged with felony domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET on Wednesday that Johanna, 40, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

She posted bail, which was set at $50,000, and was released from LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys the following morning. Her next court date is at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Matt addressed the news of the arrest in a statement published by E!, sharing, "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy on this. Since my wife lost her father a few months ago to COVID, we as a family have been struggling with that loss and going through a difficult time because of that."

Matt also explained to Page Six that Johanna's loss "has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family," and added, "We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy."

No additional details are know regarding the circumstances that led to Johanna's arrest.

In the days following the arrest, Matt has posted several beaming snapshots of himself and his wife, as well as their three kids -- 4-year-old twins Ashton and London, and 2-year-old Hudson.

"Everyone smiling in same pic…anyone with 3 or more kids knows this isn’t easy," Matt captioned a photo of his happy family playing in a swimming pool on Aug. 8.

The couple also celebrated their 5th anniversary on Aug. 12, and Matt shared some stunning photos from their wedding ceremony.

"Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn’t imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary," Matt wrote.

Meanwhile, Johanna seemed to cryptically address her and the family's legal woes in her post on Aug. 16, celebrating their "beautiful anniversary weekend."

"[Five] years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman," Johanna added.