Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'

Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!

During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized it was time to get rid of the beard. The crowd cheered the decision, prompting him to ask the if he should have Cyrus shave his beard. The crowd, again, cheered the suggestion and he said he would only go through with it if Cyrus agreed. And she did.

Fallon followed through on his promise and sat in a barber's chair as Cyrus got the clips ready.

"I do this for Dolly [Parton] all the time," she quipped. "I don't know what you're going to look like."

Adding a bit of a suspense, Cyrus turns Fallon around away from the audience's view. She starts shaving the side of his face, prompting her to say, "It's not as bada s it looks." Cyrus ultimately reveals she's given Fallon a goatee, and the look instantly made Fallon feel like a wrestler.

"Yeah! I'll see you in the ring! I'll see you in the ring, brother!" Fallon shouted.

Cyrus continues with the rest of the beard, but someone should have warned her about a little collateral damage because a bit of Fallon's shaved beard bounced off the clippers and possibly into her mouth.

Getty

"Oh, god! I think it's in my mouth!" she reacted.

After a commercial break, Fallon returned with a clean-shaven face for his next guest, actor Jesse Williams.

Cyrus was there to promote the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party, set to air Dec. 31 on NBC. Cyrus co-hosted with Pete Davidson last year, and this year's new co-host will be a familiar face: Dolly Parton.

Cyrus is also set to appear in Parton's upcoming holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic. The country music icon will be joined by her two sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith, and several nieces and nephews, as well as longtime friends Willie Nelson and Billy Ray Cyrus, and her goddaughter, Miley.