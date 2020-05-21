Miley Cyrus Gets a 'Pixie Mullet' in Quarantine With the Help of Mom Tish

Tish Cyrus is to thank for Miley Cyrus' new 'do! Miley took to her Instagram Story this week to share a video of her mom carefully cutting her hair, while the singer's hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, supervised via FaceTime.

The family involvement was borne of necessity, as Miley is unable to have an in-person appointment with Sally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Sally demonstrated for Tish where and how to cut Miley's hair, with the hope of giving the 27-year-old singer a shorter style.

Sally shared a pic of Miley's updated 'do on Instagram, quipping in the caption, "I trained Tish well!"

However, this isn't the first time Tish has worked on Miley's hair! Back in November, Tish gave her daughter a "modern mullet" with kitchen scissors.

While Miley had a "modern mullet" last year, Sally described the singer's latest cut as a "pixie mullet," a final look that differed from the inspiration photo that Miley sent her.

"I think it's an ongoing creative haircut," Sally told People of the cut, which left Miley's hair three-and-a-half inches shorter. "Miley loved the final look as much as I did! It’s so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style."

While both Miley and Sally were "really happy" with how the haircut turned out, the professional hairstylist predicted that Tish "will keep tweaking it a bit."

"Tish and Miley have a really good eye and were able to easily execute the vision," Sally praised. "I’m sure Tish will start getting booked soon -- her own requests for virtual haircuts!"

In the meantime, check out the haircut Tish gave her daughter last year!